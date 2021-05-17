$2,000 reward offered, video surveillance wanted in Saturday shooting in Kearney

KEARNEY - A $2,000 cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for a shooting incident that occurred early Saturday morning in the 800 block of W. 27th Street.

Kearney Police Department Investigators are continuing to followup on leads from the early morning disturbance which resulted in a 20-year old male suffering a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower leg. Police are asking residents in this area to contact KPD if they have video surveillance or video doorbells that may provide additional evidence and aid in the identification of the suspects.

Officers were called to the 800 block of W. 27th Street at approximately 2:15 a.m. on May 15th, to investigate a report of possible gunshots. A short time later, officers received a call from CHI Health Good Samaritan that a 20-year-old male subject had arrived at the emergency room with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Preliminary information indicates that the victim was walking around the 800 block of W. 27th Street, when he was approached by five black male subjects that pulled up in a light-colored four door vehicle, and a physical fight took place involving multiple subjects. During this disturbance, a handgun was discharged several times, striking the victim one time in the lower leg.