$1M West Center remodel creates ‘a destination’ for UNK students

KEARNEY – Tim Jares wants students to spend more time on the west side of the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus.

He wants West Center, where the dean’s office and business programs are located, to be a place where students from a variety of academic disciplines gather to socialize and study between classes.

“I want to facilitate an ongoing interaction between our students and faculty, and also between our students and other students,” said Jares, dean of the College of Business and Technology. “I want this to be a place people want to come to – a destination.”

A $1 million West Center remodeling project aims to accomplish this goal.

The project will enhance about 7,000 square feet on the east end of the building, improving the primary entrance, creating a fireplace lounge and modern space for the Brewed Awakening student-run coffee shop and establishing dedicated study areas.

There’s a sleek, “open concept” floor plan throughout the project, allowing the college to better utilize this portion of the building.

“We want to add spaces where people can come together and collaborate,” Jares said. “This project gives us opportunities to do so many different things that we couldn’t do before.”