 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
$1M raised by Phelps County's give2GROW program in record-breaking year
0 Comments
top story

$1M raised by Phelps County's give2GROW program in record-breaking year

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HOLDREGE — In its 10th year, the Phelps County Community Foundation’s annual giving day, give2GROW, raised a record-breaking total of $1,116,026.

Raising vital funds for the nonprofit organizations that do impactful work in Phelps County, give2GROW helps bring awareness to their work and connects donors to them during this annual event.

“Give2GROW exceeded all expectations in 2021, and we are thrilled to go over the $1 million mark in our 10th year,” said PCCF Executive Director Kara Faber. “I would like to thank all of the nonprofits, donors and sponsors for making this year’s give2GROW one for the record books. It’s surreal to raise this amount in a county with a population of about 9,000 people, but it is truly a testament to the philanthropic culture we are blessed with in Phelps County.”

In addition to the money raised through donations, the 79 participating organizations received a proportional share of the $300,000 match pool provided by the Phelps County Community Foundation. Nonprofits were also eligible to earn numerous incentive prizes that were made possible through the support of the following sponsors: AgWest Commodities; Cambridge Advisors; Enbridge; First State Bank (Holdrege); Bruce Furniture; DeWald, Deaver, L’Heureax Law Firm; NAS Realty; House of Colour – Heather McQuillan; Fye Law Office; and Anderson, Klein, Brewster, and Brandt.

The 11th annual give2GROW will be Nov. 17, 2022.

Below is a complete list of the incentive prize winners and the totals raised by each participating organization:

Rookie of the Year (first-time give2GROW participant raising the most money)

1st – City of Holdrege Parks and Recreation Fund, $1,000

Most Donors (Organizations raising under $5,000)

1st – Holdrege Area Friends of the Library, $1,000

2nd – Water Jamboree, $500

3rd – (Tie) Funk Volunteer Fire Department and Summer Honors, split $250

Most Donors (Organizations raising over $5,000)

1st – Phelps County Historical Society, $1,000

2nd – Prairie Home Cemetery, $500

3rd – Don Sjogren Community YMCA, $250

Biggest % Increase from give2GROW 2020

1st – Holdrege Area Friends of the Library, $1,000

2nd – Hi-Line Golf Association, $500

3rd – Phelps Memorial Health Center, $250

Early Bird Award (Most online donations between midnight-4 a.m.)

1st – Prairie Home Cemetery Association, $1,000

2nd – Nebraska Prairie Museum, $500

3rd – Holdrege Area Public Library, $250

Night Owl Award (Most online donations between 10 p.m.-11:59 p.m.)

1st – Nebraska Prairie Museum, $1,000

2nd – (Tie) Holdrege Veterans Memorial and Loomis School, split $750

Most Donations from Out-of-State

box body 1st – Holdrege High School Class of 1966 Scholarship Fund, $1,000

2nd – Holdrege Memorial Homes, $500

3rd – Funk School Community Center, $250

Organization Receiving the First Pre-Scheduled Online Donation

The Salvation Army, $250

Husker Power Prize (Most unique donors from Nebraska, excluding Phelps County)

1st – Nebraska Prairie Museum, $1,000

2nd – Water Jamboree, $500

3rd – Prairie Home Cemetery Association, $250

Phelps Pride Prize (Most raised from Phelps County only)

1st – South Central Area Recovery, $1,000

2nd – Don Sjogren Community YMCA, $500

3rd – Christian Charity Fund, $250

Phelps County Community Foundation Endowment Prize ($10,000 endowment fund at PCCF)

Axios Workforce Training and Development

Organization Totals for 2021

1. South Central Area Recovery - $198,612

2. Don Sjogren Community YMCA - $115,952

3. Nebraska Prairie Museum - $47,721

4. Prairie Home Cemetery Association - $44,683

5. Christian Charity Fund - $42,611

6. Phelps Community Pantry - $35,907

7. Holdrege Veterans Memorial - $28,953

8. All Saints Catholic School - $28,719

9. Christian Homes Care Community - $26,949

10. Holdrege Animal Shelter/Rescue - $26,656

11. Tassel Coordination Council - $24,837

12. The Salvation Army - $23,410

13. Backpack Blessing - $19,067

14. Holdrege Memorial Homes - $18,793

15. Phelps County Senior Center - $18,350

16. Axios Workforce & Talent Development - $18,283

17. Hi-Line Golf Association - $17,203

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

18. Holdrege Area Public Library - $17,008

19. Funk School Community Center - $16,252

20. Bertrand Area Community Fund - $14,495

21. TeamMates Mentoring Program of Holdrege - $13,721

22. Citizens for Bronze Art - $12,801

23. Phelps/Harlan CASA - $11,877

24. Holdrege Legion Baseball - $11,652

25. Holdrege Fire/Rescue - $11,618

26. Holdrege Optimist Club - $11,456

27. City of Holdrege Parks and Recreation Fund - $11,350

28. Bertrand Fire Department - $10,768

29. Holdrege High School Class of 1966 Scholarship Fund - $10,636

30. L2 for Kids - $10,344

31. South Platte Youth Athletic Club - $9,267

32. Holdrege Police Department - $9,226

33. Women’s Giving Group - $9,226

34. Loomis Public School Beef in Schools Program - $8,885

35. Sandstrom Cemetery Association - $8,228

36. Moses Hill Cemetery - $8,112

37. Loomis Volunteer Fire and Rescue - $7,644

38. The S.A.F.E. Center - $7,398

39. Loomis Baseball/Softball Commission - $7,252

40. Holdrege Area Friends of the Library - $6,634

41. Holdrege Rural Fire Department - $6,219

42. Village of Loomis - $6,212

43. Bertrand Young at Heart Senior Center - $6,042

44. Funk Rural Volunteer Fire Department - $5,660

45. Summer Honors Program – ESU #11 - $4,868

46. Water Jamboree - $4,752

47. Phelps County Red Cross - $4,749

48. Bertrand Nursing Home and Assisted Living - $4,551

49. Immanuel Cemetery Association - $4,544

50. Phelps County 4-H Foundation - $4,182

51. Bertrand Lions Club - $4,108

52. Village of Bertrand - $4,066

53. Phelps County Agricultural Society - $4,032

54. Bertrand Agricultural Society - $3,676

55. Holdrege Public Schools Foundation - $3,478

56. Ray Ruybalid Scholarship Fund - $3,437

57. Family Advocacy Network - $3,034

58. Phelps Memorial Health Center - $2,713

59. Phelps Memorial Service League - $2,648

60. Village of Atlanta - $2,539

61. Central Nebraska Mosaic - $2,521

62. Central Community College - $2,508

63. Holdrege and Phelps County Crimestoppers - $2,398

64. Fridhem Cemetery Association - $2,187

65. Holdrege Area Chamber of Commerce - $1,982

66. Bermis Legion Baseball - $1,845

67. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library - $1,647

68. Funk Improvement Council - $1,401

69. Atlanta Industry Cemetery - $1,380

70. Mid-Nebraska Individual Services – Recycling Center - $1,326

71. Holdrege High School Class of 1965 Scholarship Fund - $977

72. Williamsburg Cemetery Association - $956

73. DeLaun Rupkalvis Memorial Scholarship - $717

74. Holdrege Rotary Club 1488 - $717

75. Bertrand Community School - $478

76. Two Rivers Public Health Department - $444

77. United Way of the Kearney Area - $355

78. City of Holdrege Airport Authority - $352

79. Holdrege Lions Club - $136

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Phone companies & suicide prevention hotline

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kearney man accused of kidnapping Nebraska Probation officer
Local News

Kearney man accused of kidnapping Nebraska Probation officer

  • Updated

Shawn W. Smith, 35, of Kearney is charged in Buffalo County Court warrant with felony kidnapping, robbery, terroristic threats, and flight to avoid arrest, and misdemeanor third-degree assault and driving under the influence of alcohol-first offense in the incident.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News