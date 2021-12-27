$1M raised by Phelps County's give2GROW program in record-breaking year

HOLDREGE — In its 10th year, the Phelps County Community Foundation’s annual giving day, give2GROW, raised a record-breaking total of $1,116,026.
Raising vital funds for the nonprofit organizations that do impactful work in Phelps County, give2GROW helps bring awareness to their work and connects donors to them during this annual event.
“Give2GROW exceeded all expectations in 2021, and we are thrilled to go over the $1 million mark in our 10th year,” said PCCF Executive Director Kara Faber. “I would like to thank all of the nonprofits, donors and sponsors for making this year’s give2GROW one for the record books. It’s surreal to raise this amount in a county with a population of about 9,000 people, but it is truly a testament to the philanthropic culture we are blessed with in Phelps County.”
In addition to the money raised through donations, the 79 participating organizations received a proportional share of the $300,000 match pool provided by the Phelps County Community Foundation. Nonprofits were also eligible to earn numerous incentive prizes that were made possible through the support of the following sponsors: AgWest Commodities; Cambridge Advisors; Enbridge; First State Bank (Holdrege); Bruce Furniture; DeWald, Deaver, L’Heureax Law Firm; NAS Realty; House of Colour – Heather McQuillan; Fye Law Office; and Anderson, Klein, Brewster, and Brandt.
The 11th annual give2GROW will be Nov. 17, 2022.
Below is a complete list of the incentive prize winners and the totals raised by each participating organization:
Rookie of the Year (first-time give2GROW participant raising the most money)
1st – City of Holdrege Parks and Recreation Fund, $1,000
Most Donors (Organizations raising under $5,000)
1st – Holdrege Area Friends of the Library, $1,000
2nd – Water Jamboree, $500
3rd – (Tie) Funk Volunteer Fire Department and Summer Honors, split $250
Most Donors (Organizations raising over $5,000)
1st – Phelps County Historical Society, $1,000
2nd – Prairie Home Cemetery, $500
3rd – Don Sjogren Community YMCA, $250
Biggest % Increase from give2GROW 2020
1st – Holdrege Area Friends of the Library, $1,000
2nd – Hi-Line Golf Association, $500
3rd – Phelps Memorial Health Center, $250
Early Bird Award (Most online donations between midnight-4 a.m.)
1st – Prairie Home Cemetery Association, $1,000
2nd – Nebraska Prairie Museum, $500
3rd – Holdrege Area Public Library, $250
Night Owl Award (Most online donations between 10 p.m.-11:59 p.m.)
1st – Nebraska Prairie Museum, $1,000
2nd – (Tie) Holdrege Veterans Memorial and Loomis School, split $750
Most Donations from Out-of-State
box body 1st – Holdrege High School Class of 1966 Scholarship Fund, $1,000
2nd – Holdrege Memorial Homes, $500
3rd – Funk School Community Center, $250
Organization Receiving the First Pre-Scheduled Online Donation
The Salvation Army, $250
Husker Power Prize (Most unique donors from Nebraska, excluding Phelps County)
1st – Nebraska Prairie Museum, $1,000
2nd – Water Jamboree, $500
3rd – Prairie Home Cemetery Association, $250
Phelps Pride Prize (Most raised from Phelps County only)
1st – South Central Area Recovery, $1,000
2nd – Don Sjogren Community YMCA, $500
3rd – Christian Charity Fund, $250
Phelps County Community Foundation Endowment Prize ($10,000 endowment fund at PCCF)
Axios Workforce Training and Development
Organization Totals for 2021
1. South Central Area Recovery - $198,612
2. Don Sjogren Community YMCA - $115,952
3. Nebraska Prairie Museum - $47,721
4. Prairie Home Cemetery Association - $44,683
5. Christian Charity Fund - $42,611
6. Phelps Community Pantry - $35,907
7. Holdrege Veterans Memorial - $28,953
8. All Saints Catholic School - $28,719
9. Christian Homes Care Community - $26,949
10. Holdrege Animal Shelter/Rescue - $26,656
11. Tassel Coordination Council - $24,837
12. The Salvation Army - $23,410
13. Backpack Blessing - $19,067
14. Holdrege Memorial Homes - $18,793
15. Phelps County Senior Center - $18,350
16. Axios Workforce & Talent Development - $18,283
17. Hi-Line Golf Association - $17,203
18. Holdrege Area Public Library - $17,008
19. Funk School Community Center - $16,252
20. Bertrand Area Community Fund - $14,495
21. TeamMates Mentoring Program of Holdrege - $13,721
22. Citizens for Bronze Art - $12,801
23. Phelps/Harlan CASA - $11,877
24. Holdrege Legion Baseball - $11,652
25. Holdrege Fire/Rescue - $11,618
26. Holdrege Optimist Club - $11,456
27. City of Holdrege Parks and Recreation Fund - $11,350
28. Bertrand Fire Department - $10,768
29. Holdrege High School Class of 1966 Scholarship Fund - $10,636
30. L2 for Kids - $10,344
31. South Platte Youth Athletic Club - $9,267
32. Holdrege Police Department - $9,226
33. Women’s Giving Group - $9,226
34. Loomis Public School Beef in Schools Program - $8,885
35. Sandstrom Cemetery Association - $8,228
36. Moses Hill Cemetery - $8,112
37. Loomis Volunteer Fire and Rescue - $7,644
38. The S.A.F.E. Center - $7,398
39. Loomis Baseball/Softball Commission - $7,252
40. Holdrege Area Friends of the Library - $6,634
41. Holdrege Rural Fire Department - $6,219
42. Village of Loomis - $6,212
43. Bertrand Young at Heart Senior Center - $6,042
44. Funk Rural Volunteer Fire Department - $5,660
45. Summer Honors Program – ESU #11 - $4,868
46. Water Jamboree - $4,752
47. Phelps County Red Cross - $4,749
48. Bertrand Nursing Home and Assisted Living - $4,551
49. Immanuel Cemetery Association - $4,544
50. Phelps County 4-H Foundation - $4,182
51. Bertrand Lions Club - $4,108
52. Village of Bertrand - $4,066
53. Phelps County Agricultural Society - $4,032
54. Bertrand Agricultural Society - $3,676
55. Holdrege Public Schools Foundation - $3,478
56. Ray Ruybalid Scholarship Fund - $3,437
57. Family Advocacy Network - $3,034
58. Phelps Memorial Health Center - $2,713
59. Phelps Memorial Service League - $2,648
60. Village of Atlanta - $2,539
61. Central Nebraska Mosaic - $2,521
62. Central Community College - $2,508
63. Holdrege and Phelps County Crimestoppers - $2,398
64. Fridhem Cemetery Association - $2,187
65. Holdrege Area Chamber of Commerce - $1,982
66. Bermis Legion Baseball - $1,845
67. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library - $1,647
68. Funk Improvement Council - $1,401
69. Atlanta Industry Cemetery - $1,380
70. Mid-Nebraska Individual Services – Recycling Center - $1,326
71. Holdrege High School Class of 1965 Scholarship Fund - $977
72. Williamsburg Cemetery Association - $956
73. DeLaun Rupkalvis Memorial Scholarship - $717
74. Holdrege Rotary Club 1488 - $717
75. Bertrand Community School - $478
76. Two Rivers Public Health Department - $444
77. United Way of the Kearney Area - $355
78. City of Holdrege Airport Authority - $352