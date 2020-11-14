197 new COVID-19 cases reported in Two Rivers region Friday

KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department had 197 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Buffalo County had 71 cases, followed by 63 in Dawson County, 34 in Kearney County, 13 in Phelps County, 10 in Harlan County and six in Franklin County. Gosper County had no new cases.

Two Rivers has had 5,452 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 20, and 41 deaths. Two Rivers totals for Friday were not released before the Kearney Hub’s Friday night deadlines. Those figures may differ from DHHS numbers because the two departments release data at different times.

According to the DHHS, total case numbers by county since March 20 are:

- Buffalo: 2,709

- Dawson: 1,647

- Franklin: 138

- Gosper: 88

- Harlan: 96

- Kearney: 360

- Phelps: 414

Free COVID-19 tests can be arranged at TestNebraska.com.