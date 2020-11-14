197 new COVID-19 cases reported in Two Rivers region Friday

KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department had 197 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Buffalo County had 71 cases, followed by 63 in Dawson County, 34 in Kearney County, 13 in Phelps County, 10 in Harlan County and six in Franklin County. Gosper County had no new cases.
Two Rivers has had 5,452 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 20, and 41 deaths. Two Rivers totals for Friday were not released before the Kearney Hub’s Friday night deadlines. Those figures may differ from DHHS numbers because the two departments release data at different times.
According to the DHHS, total case numbers by county since March 20 are:
- Buffalo: 2,709
- Dawson: 1,647
- Franklin: 138
- Gosper: 88
- Harlan: 96
- Kearney: 360
- Phelps: 414
Free COVID-19 tests can be arranged at TestNebraska.com.
People who have tested for the virus and are awaiting results should stay home until results are received.
Statewide, Nebraska has had 94,922 cases of COVID-19 since March 20, with a record 2,369 new cases Friday, according to DHHS. Nebraska’s death toll is now 775, with 19 deaths Friday.
For local information, including case details for each county in the Two Rivers region, visit trphd.org or call 888-669-7154. Follow TRPHD on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.
For statewide information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
