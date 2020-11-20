190 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday by Two Rivers

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department reported a record 190 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county area Thursday.
Buffalo County had 117 new cases, its highest single-day tally since record-keeping began March 20. Buffalo County has 1,487 active (symptomatic) cases, with 1,568 new cases in the last four weeks, Two Rivers said.
Other new case numbers for Thursday are 29 in Dawson County, 17 in Kearney County, 16 in Phelps County, six in Franklin County and three in Gosper County and two in Harlan County.
As of Friday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had 17 COVID-19 patients, including three on ventilators. CHI Health Good Samaritan did not provide figures by the Hub’s Friday deadline.
Since March 20, Two Rivers has had 6,145 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 3,391 no longer show symptoms. The status of the other 2,751 patients cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said
Total case numbers are:
- Buffalo County: 3,317
- Dawson County: 1,772
- Phelps County: 481
- Kearney County: 392
- Franklin County: 152
- Harlan County: 111
- Gosper County: 100
Free COVID-19 tests can be arranged at TestNebraska.com.
People who have tested for the virus and are awaiting results should stay home until results are received.
Statewide, Nebraska has had 109,280 cases of COVID-19 since March 20, with 2,663 new cases Thursday, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. Nebraska’s death toll is 854, with 28 deaths Thursday. The state currently has 983 people hospitalized with COVID-19.
For local information, including case details for each county in the Two Rivers region, visit trphd.org or call 888-669-7154. Follow TRPHD on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.
For statewide information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
