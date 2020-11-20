190 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday by Two Rivers

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department reported a record 190 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county area Thursday.

Buffalo County had 117 new cases, its highest single-day tally since record-keeping began March 20. Buffalo County has 1,487 active (symptomatic) cases, with 1,568 new cases in the last four weeks, Two Rivers said.

Other new case numbers for Thursday are 29 in Dawson County, 17 in Kearney County, 16 in Phelps County, six in Franklin County and three in Gosper County and two in Harlan County.

As of Friday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had 17 COVID-19 patients, including three on ventilators. CHI Health Good Samaritan did not provide figures by the Hub’s Friday deadline.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has had 6,145 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 3,391 no longer show symptoms. The status of the other 2,751 patients cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said

Total case numbers are:

- Buffalo County: 3,317

- Dawson County: 1,772

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

- Phelps County: 481

- Kearney County: 392

- Franklin County: 152