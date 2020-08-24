19 new COVID-19 cases reported in Buffalo County over the weekend

KEARNEY — Nineteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Buffalo County during the weekend by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
A total of 23 new cases were reported in the seven-county Two Rivers Public Health District region as a whole, with two additional cases in Dawson County and one case reported in Franklin and Kearney counties.
No new cases were reported in Gosper, Harlan or Phelps counties.
Two Rivers has seen 1,751 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 20, including Friday’s numbers. By county, that breaks down to:
- Buffalo - 573
- Dawson - 987
- Franklin - 17
- Gosper County - 22
- Harlan County - 2
- Kearney County - 97
- Phelps County - 53
Statewide, there have been 31,889 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 20, including 263 new cases this weekend and two more deaths, for a total of 378 in the state. Of the 340,076 tested so far, 307,711 have tested negative.
For more information, visit dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus or call 402-552-6645; or contact Two Rivers at 888-669-7154.
