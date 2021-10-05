 Skip to main content
19 new COVID-19 cases reported at UNK; free on-campus vaccinations offered
KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney reported Monday that 19 active COVID-19 illnesses are being tracked, as reported to UNK’s Public Health Center.

Cases include 18 students and one faculty member. There have been 17 new cases in the last seven days, while 18 other cases were medically cleared or declared inactive.

Student Health is providing vaccinations for students, staff and faculty. Call 308-865-8218 or visit unkhealth@unk.edu.

Also, Two Rivers Public Health Department is offering free on-campus vaccination clinics 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday and Oct. 28 in the Nebraskan Student Union. All three vaccine options — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — are available.

Walk-ins will be accepted. No advance registration is needed.

Individuals should bring their vaccination and insurance cards. People under age 19 are asked to bring a written consent form from a parent or guardian. Each appointment will take about 15 minutes.

There is no cost.

Booster shots for individuals who have received the Pfizer vaccination also will be available.

UNK students, faculty, staff and visitors are required to wear face masks inside all classrooms and labs through Oct. 15. Face masks are not required in other indoor/non-classroom settings, such as the Nebraskan Student Union, Calvin T. Ryan Library, Health and Sports Center and residence halls.

Masks are recommended, but not required, outdoors at this time.

