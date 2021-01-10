19 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Two Rivers district Saturday

KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department announced 19 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, including 12 in Buffalo County, six in Dawson County and one in Harlan County.

Kearney Regional Medical Center had eight COVID patients as of Sunday morning, including three on ventilators. No figures were available from CHI Health Good Samaritan.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has tallied 8,978 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 7,524 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the remaining cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said. There have been 101 deaths.

Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,029 new cases of COVID-19 statewide Saturday evening, and 471 patients in hospitals. That is 15 fewer patients than Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Since March 20, Nebraska has had 175,620 cases of COVID-19, and 1,737 deaths. Since March 20, 693,513 people have tested negative for the virus.

So far, 141,478 doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines against COVID have been distributed, and 73,842 shots have been given to health care workers and residents and staff at long-term care facilities. The first dose has been administered to 64.748 people; 9,094 people have received the second and final shot.