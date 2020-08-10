KEARNEY – Newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Buffalo, Dawson and Kearney counties, although numbers leveled off a bit this weekend.
As of 6:15 p.m. Sunday, Buffalo County had 14 new cases since Friday evening. Five came on Saturday; nine were reported Sunday.
Kearney County had one new case each Saturday and Sunday. Dawson County had no new cases Saturday but three on Sunday, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Two Rivers Public Health Department has had 1,495 cases of COVID-19 since March 20. No new cases were reported this weekend in Two Rivers’ four other counties of Franklin, Gosper, Harlan and Phelps.
Broken down by county, the total number of cases since March 20 is:
- Buffalo - 415
- Dawson - 959
- Franklin - 12
- Gosper - 19
- Harlan - 1
- Kearney - 52
- Phelps - 37
Statewide, there were 187 new cases Sunday. Nebraska has reported 28,432 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 20, with 345 deaths.
For more information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645.