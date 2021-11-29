185 nonprofits asking for support as Give Where You Live kicks off Thursday

Participating nonprofits have risen steadily from 99 that first year to 120 in 2014 and 146 in 2015. There were 161 participating nonprofits in 2018, 165 in 2019 and 177 in 2020. This year, eight more are on board.

“We are committed to our mission of promoting the spirit of charitable giving and effectively responding to the community’s needs,” Sickler said. “We are proud that the annual Give Where You Live campaign accomplishes that.”

Prizes all day

To keep the buzz going for 24 hours, $130,000 in challenge match funds and prizes will be awarded. More information can be found at www.givewhereyoulive.net.

New this year, donors can give one donation and request that it be divided among all 185 participating nonprofits.

Several prizes will be based on time of donation, and the place; two nonprofits that get donations from the most distant place geographically will receive $1,000 and $500, respectively. Several nonprofits will benefit from gifts made between certain hours, such as afternoon rush hour and early in the morning.