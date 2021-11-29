185 nonprofits asking for support as Give Where You Live kicks off Thursday

KEARNEY — Tony Crouse, director of the Shelton Public Library, is trying something new.
For the first time, the library’s Friends group will participate in Give Where You Live, the Kearney Area Community Foundation’s ninth annual 24-hour giving campaign.
His library is one of 16 nonprofits participating in GWYL for the first time. It will benefit 185 nonprofits and charitable causes in Buffalo and Kearney counties. It runs midnight to 11:59 p.m. Thursday.
Assistant librarian for seven years, Crouse became director last January. He believes that participating in GWYL will not only be a financial benefit, but also raise awareness of the 107-year-old library.
“We have a very limited budget. This is very exciting for a small-town library. People are starting to take notice of us,” he said.
The Gibbon Elementary Parents Organization, another first-time participant, hopes to raise money Thursday for an educational assembly similar to Ocean Adventures, an outside program brought in this year for $900. The parents organization signed up after seeing other school-related groups participating in GWYL.
“It’s also an opportunity to get our name out there. We can always use more volunteers, ideas and participants in our meetings,” said Erin Herter, a member.
GWYL kicks off at midnight. The theme this year is The Joy of Giving. Back this year are 169 nonprofits, including familiar names like the Buffalo County Historical Society, Faith Christian School, HelpCare Clinic and Crane River Theater; and lesser-known charities such as Shelton Teens Against Negative Decisions and Hollyjeans Hope Cat Spaying. The complete list can be found at www.givewhereyoulive.net.
Record of success
The event has been wildly successful ever since KACF launched it in 2013. Since then, it has raised more than $6.5 million for local nonprofits.
The goal that first year was $250,000, but donors gave $453,216, and the event was off and running. Gifts have steadily climbed every year since. GWYL hit the million-dollar mark in 2018, $1.2 million in 2019. It reached $1.3 million last year despite the hurdles of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Even though COVID-19 severely crippled business, education and more last year, donors made 6,440 gifts for 177 organizations/causes. “We were blown away,” said Judi Sickler, president and CEO of KACF.
The number of donors has skyrocketed, too. In 2013, there were 2,316 individual donations to 99 charities. By 2015, donors numbered 4,156. Last year, donors numbered 6,440, close to triple the figure of that first year.
Participating nonprofits have risen steadily from 99 that first year to 120 in 2014 and 146 in 2015. There were 161 participating nonprofits in 2018, 165 in 2019 and 177 in 2020. This year, eight more are on board.
“We are committed to our mission of promoting the spirit of charitable giving and effectively responding to the community’s needs,” Sickler said. “We are proud that the annual Give Where You Live campaign accomplishes that.”
Prizes all day
To keep the buzz going for 24 hours, $130,000 in challenge match funds and prizes will be awarded. More information can be found at www.givewhereyoulive.net.
New this year, donors can give one donation and request that it be divided among all 185 participating nonprofits.
Several prizes will be based on time of donation, and the place; two nonprofits that get donations from the most distant place geographically will receive $1,000 and $500, respectively. Several nonprofits will benefit from gifts made between certain hours, such as afternoon rush hour and early in the morning.
A Facebook Live Challenge invites organizations to post a live video from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 2 using the hashtag #KearneyGives. Send a screenshot of the live event to jasmine@kearneyfoundation.org before 10 p.m. Dec. 2, with “Facebook Live Challenge” in the subject line. Four $500 prizes will be randomly drawn from qualifying organizations.
KACF, founded in 1995, manages $31 million in assets and oversees 260 funds. It has reinvested $62 million in scholarships, grants and program support back into the community.
“Not only do we grow our endowments, but we make sure money flows back into the community to improve our quality of life,” Sickler said.