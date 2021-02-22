18 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, Sunday in Two Rivers district

KEARNEY –Two Rivers Public Health Department in Kearney reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, with nine cases Saturday and nine on Sunday.

Saturday’s total included four in Buffalo County, three in Dawson County, one in Kearney County and one in Phelps County. Sunday’s cases included two in Buffalo County, six in Dawson County and one in Kearney County. No cases were reported in Franklin, Gosper or Harlan counties.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has had 9,867 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 9,124 people are no longer symptomatic. Two Rivers cannot confirm the outcomes of the remaining cases. There have been 114 deaths.

As of Monday morning, CHI Health Good Samaritan had six COVID patients. Kearney Regional Medical Center had two.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 294 new cases of COVID-19 statewide Monday, bringing the total to 199,045 since March 20, while 757,334 people have tested negative. The death toll is 2,047, with no deaths over the weekend.

As of Monday morning, 161 people were hospitalized statewide with COVID, which is nine fewer than Saturday.