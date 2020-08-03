LINCOLN – The Two Rivers Public Health Department has seen 1,393 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 20, according to statistics released at 6:10 p.m. Sunday by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Over the weekend, 35 more cases were confirmed in the Two Rivers’ seven county area.
Buffalo County had nearly half of those, with 18, followed by seven more in Dawson County and six in Kearney County. Phelps and Gosper counties recorded two new cases each. No new cases were reported in Franklin or Harlan counties.
DHHS figures, released Sunday, show total cases at:
- Buffalo - 347
- Dawson - 949
- Franklin - 9
- Gosper - 17
- Harlan - 1
- Kearney - 34
- Phelps - 36
Statewide, numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases have jumped nearly 10 percent in the past week, according to the DHHS. The state’s 26,702 confirmed cases as of Sunday evening is nearly 500 more cases than it had as of 5:45 p.m. Friday, and 700 more than it had 10 days ago.
DHHS asks all Nebraskans to wear a mask, stay at least six feet away from others when possible, and avoid crowds. Wash your hands often.
For more information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645.