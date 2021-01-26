18 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Two Rivers district Monday

KEARNEY — The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 Monday. These included eight in Buffalo County, three in Dawson County, three in Kearney County, two in Phelps County and one each in Gosper and Harlan counties. No new cases were reported in Franklin County.

As of Monday morning, CHI Health Good Samaritan had 10 COVID-19 patients. Kearney Regional Medical Center had six, including one on a ventilator.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has confirmed 9,441 cases of COVID-19. There have been 107 deaths.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Current active (symptomatic) cases in the Two Rivers counties are Buffalo, 510; Dawson, 252; Phelps, 125; Kearney, 54; Gosper, 25; Franklin, 19, and Harlan, 16.

Due to the Monday snowstorm, no COVID-19 figures or vaccine totals were available from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services today.

Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.

For statewide information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.