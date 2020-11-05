176 pounds of marijuana seized after I-80 traffic stop near Kearney

KEARNEY - Two men are in jail and 176 pound of marijuana has been seized following a traffic stop Wednesday near Kearney.
Around 3:05 p.m. a Nebraska State Patrol trooper observed a Chevrolet Tahoe make an unsafe pass of a semi tractor-trailer near mile marker four miles west of Kearney on I-80. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected clandestine activity and performed a search of the vehicle, said a NSP news release.
Support Local Journalism
A search of the vehicle revealed 176 pounds of marijuana in vacuum sealed bags, concealed in suitcases inside the vehicle.
The driver, Rolando Flores, 39, and passenger, William Robles, 35, both of Perris, California, were arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound and possession with intent to deliver.
Both men were lodged in Buffalo County Jail.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.