$170,000 estimated damage to a Kearney County quonset in Thursday fire
MINDEN - A spark from a welder cause an estimated $170,000 damage to a Kearney County Quonset Thursday.

Around 9 a.m. the Quad Cities Mutual Aid departments were called to a structure fire at Olsen Cattle Company, 1293 28 Road in Kearney County, northwest of Minden. Minden Fire Chief Tom Brown said someone was welding inside the 80-foot by 300-foot quonset when sparks from the welder started the fire.

Most of the damage was caused by smoke, Brown said. However, a utility terrain vehicle and a pickup also were damaged.

No injuries were reported.

​About 30 firefighters from the Quad Cities Mutual Aid departments responded.

