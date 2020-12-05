17-year-old's Haven Christmas Lights business takes off in Kearney area

KEARNEY — Charlie Wolford loves Christmas. He loves physical work. He has taken both those passions to new heights, literally.
The 17-year-old junior at Kearney Catholic High School has started his own business, Haven Christmas Lights.
Since Nov. 1, he and his 11 employees — all high schoolers like himself — have set up holiday light displays at 60 homes throughout Buffalo County, including Elm Creek, Kearney, Minden, Gibbon, Shelton and Pleasanton.
That’s a 300% increase over the 20 homes he did when he launched the business in 2019.
“I love to work. I love to get out and use my hands. I love heights. I wanted to see what I could do with Christmas lights,” he said.
It began last year with the assistance of a neighbor, Kristi Schirmer. Charlie bought a string of lights for $8 at Menard’s and offered to put up Christmas lights for a few of his neighbors. He used those initial earnings to purchase more lights and seek more customers.
“People began to ask me to put up their lights, and it was a chain reaction,” he said. Business took off.
Wise entrepreneur
The name of his business reflects his passion for music. He and two friends, Nicole Norton and Adam Spanier, created a praise band called Haven Worship that plays at eFree Church in Kearney.
“Music is a safe place to go, and a haven is a safe place, so I decided to name my enterprise Haven Christmas Lights,” Charlie said.
He purchased insurance, paid necessary fees and filed the proper paperwork. Then he hired employees.
“I just put out a request on social media for anyone who wanted to work putting up Christmas lights,” he said. He got multiple replies, primarily from friends at Kearney Catholic and eFree Church.
He set up a meeting with prospective employees to explain insurance details and pass out a handbook. “I wrote my own handbook. It’s four pages,” he said.
His 11 employees range in age from 15 to 18. His administrative team includes Riley Miller, a friend from Kearney High School, and Ashton Huls, the administrative assistant. “We all make a very good team,” Charlie said.
Time on the roof
Some homeowners choose their own displays. Others ask Charlie to create one. After consulting with each customer, he purchases lights, cords and other equipment and installs it. “Everything is customly fixed onto a house,” he said. “If a bulb goes out, we do free replacement.”
The time required for set-up ranges from 20 minutes to three hours. “I might be on a roof for two and a half hours. It just depends on how big a house is, how steep a roof it has, and what they want,” he said.
After Christmas, the company takes down the lights and stores them in space Charlie rents for that purpose. The first year, customers pay $4 per foot. The second year, that price drops to $2 a foot.
Haven Christmas Lights also installs lights for homeowners who want to use their own lights at a cost of $2 per foot, but those customers do not get free storage or light replacement.
Happy customers
Although Charlie advertised this year, much of his business comes by word of mouth. Many customers call after seeing his handiwork on their neighbors’ homes, as did Terry Sickler.
“(Charlie) came out on a Sunday and gave us an estimate, and the next day, he had the lights up. I normally did that myself, but it took a lot of energy. He measured and strung everything and put it up. It was a great service,” Sickler said.
Sickler passed Charlie’s name on to neighbors, who called Haven Christmas Lights, too. “He’s just incredible,” Sickler added.
Charlie loves Christmas. “It’s a time when joy and kindness and love become important in society again,” he said.
When he was small, the family spent nearly every Christmas in a different place. His father Glen, an oil business consultant, was transfered often, and Charlie can effortlessly name all the places he’s lived: Kearney. Grand Junction. Denver. Little Rock. Lincoln. Casper. Dallas. Back to Kearney.
His father still travls extensively, but the family, including his mother Kim and 16-year-old sister Hattie, has put down roots here now.
An ear for music
Charlie’s first love is music. He began playing the drums at age 7, took lessons until the fifth grade, and was teaching drums to six children by the time he was in seventh grade.
In the sixth grade, he began piano lessons. He studied for seven months. He can’t read music, but he can play songs by listening.
This year, he and Spanier built a music studio in Charlie’s home. “We put in the cables, wood, desks, installation, soundproofing, piano racks, everything. We started in March. We worked every day in the summer, and then three times a week after school started,” he said.
His father financed it, “but I’m paying him back little by little. My dad said I didn’t have to do that, but I said, ‘No way. I want to pay it back,” Charlie said. “My dad saw something in me. A lot of people can say you’re really talented, but not support you, but my dad is. My mom started a job to help with that, too. Both are sacrificing a lot,” he said.
He is indebted to Spanier as well. He serves as Charlie’s mentor and as a second father when his own father is out of town. He, Norton and Spanier write, mix, match, record and track songs. They also mixed and mastered the music video being used by Faith Christian School in its drive-by Christmas display this year.
The trio is recording its first worship album and expect to have it out in January. “We just write songs and record them every week into the system. We’ve done 50 or so so far,” he said. “Adam is one of the biggest role models in my life. We built the studio for God’s glory, and we hope to bless many people with its power.”
Dec. 20 deadline
After high school, Charlie plans to earn a four-year business degree and expand Haven Recording Studio around the world. “I want to have destination studios for artists who travel and want to rent out the studios for six to seven months,” he said.
He’s delighted by the way Haven Christmas Lights has taken off. “It’s been crazy. I would work 24/7 if I could. The support of the town is super-incredible,” he said. “But we won’t work beyond Dec. 20. We want to enjoy Christmas. That’s a reminder of the ultimate gift: Jesus.”
