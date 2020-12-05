17-year-old's Haven Christmas Lights business takes off in Kearney area

His father still travls extensively, but the family, including his mother Kim and 16-year-old sister Hattie, has put down roots here now.

An ear for music

Charlie’s first love is music. He began playing the drums at age 7, took lessons until the fifth grade, and was teaching drums to six children by the time he was in seventh grade.

In the sixth grade, he began piano lessons. He studied for seven months. He can’t read music, but he can play songs by listening.

This year, he and Spanier built a music studio in Charlie’s home. “We put in the cables, wood, desks, installation, soundproofing, piano racks, everything. We started in March. We worked every day in the summer, and then three times a week after school started,” he said.

His father financed it, “but I’m paying him back little by little. My dad said I didn’t have to do that, but I said, ‘No way. I want to pay it back,” Charlie said. “My dad saw something in me. A lot of people can say you’re really talented, but not support you, but my dad is. My mom started a job to help with that, too. Both are sacrificing a lot,” he said.