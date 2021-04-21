17 new cases of COVID-19 in the last two days in Two Rivers district

KEARNEY –Seventeen new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Two Rivers Public Health Department in the last two days.

Monday’s 11 new cases included seven in Buffalo County and one each in Dawson, Franklin, Kearney and Phelps counties. Tuesday’s six new cases included five in Buffalo County and one in Dawson County.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

CHI Health Good Samaritan had five COVID patients Wednesday morning. Kearney Regional Medical Center had none.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 388 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday morning and seven more deaths. State totals are now 217,596 cases and 2,229 dead since March 20, 2020, with 811,911 people testing negative.

Two Rivers has fully vaccinated 36.8 percent of people over age 16.

Free vaccines are available for anyone over age 16. Visit the Two Rivers website, trphd.org, or vaccinate.ne.gov. Call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154.