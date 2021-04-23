 Skip to main content
17 new cases of COVID-19 in Buffalo County in past two days
17 new cases of COVID-19 in Buffalo County in past two days

This video graph tracks the seven-day average of positive cases, per 100,000 of population. The graph compares data for the USA, taken from the CDC; Nebraska, taken from DHHS, and Two Rivers’ website for its seven-county region.

KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 in the past two days.

This included 17 cases in Buffalo County, three cases in Phelps County and one each in Dawson, Franklin and Kearney counties.

As of Friday morning, CHI Health Good Samaritan had five COVID patients. Kearney Regional Medical Center had one.

Two Rivers said 36.8 percent (27,944) of its 76,100 people over 16 in its seven-county area are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Statewide, COVID hospitalizations fell to 136 Friday morning, which is 19 fewer than 24 hours earlier, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. DHHS reported 292 new cases of COVID-19 and nine new deaths Thursday. Since March 20, 2020, the state has had 218,197 cases of COVID-19, and 2,241 deaths.

Statewide, 38.2 percent of Nebraskans over age 16 — 566,799 people — are fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 vaccinations for people aged 16 and over are available through Two Rivers. Advance registration is required. Visit the Two Rivers website, trphd.org, or the state registration site, vaccinate.ne.gov.

Free vaccinations are also available at Walmart, HyVee, Valley Pharmacy, Family Fresh Market, U-Save Pharmacy and Medicap. Check their websites or call for dates and times. Advance registration is required.

For state information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.

