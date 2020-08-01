KEARNEY — Seventeen new cases of COVID-19 were reported at 6:10 p.m. Friday by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services for the seven counties in the Two Rivers Public Health Department.
Newly confirmed cases included 10 in Buffalo County, three in Dawson County, three in Kearney County and one in Phelps County.
That brings the total number of cases in the Two Rivers area to 1,358 since March 20:
- Dawson - 942
- Buffalo - 329
- Phelps - 34
- Kearney - 28
- Gosper - 15
- Franklin - 9
- Harlan - 1
Nebraska now has had 26,211 positive cases of COVID-19 and 332 deaths, four more than Thursday. For more information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645.