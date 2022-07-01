169 safety violations issued in Buffalo County during surprise checks

KEARNEY — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement Division conducted surprise commercial vehicle inspections Thursday in Kearney and the surrounding area in Buffalo County.

During the special enforcement effort, the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective team conducted 39 vehicle inspections. Troopers presented a Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance sticker to 13 vehicles throughout the day, indicating the vehicle had no critical safety violations.

Troopers discovered 169 violations of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and state law. Troopers placed 21 vehicles out of service. Vehicles are placed out of service for a variety of reasons relating to bad brakes or tires, or other problems that pose immediate safety risks.

Three drivers were placed out of service.

The surprise inspections focus on commercial vehicles that might not travel outside the city or pass-through weigh stations as part of their regular routes. Troopers check for compliance with federal safety regulations and enforce laws pertaining to weight, size, registration, dyed fuels and permits associated with commercial vehicles.