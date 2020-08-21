 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
16 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Two Rivers region
breaking top story

16 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Two Rivers region

  • Updated
Only $5 for 5 months

KEARNEY – Sixteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the seven-county Two Rivers Public Health District region Thursday evening by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

The new cases included nine in Buffalo County, five in Kearney County, and one each in Dawson and Phelps counties. No new cases were reported in Franklin, Gosper or Harlan counties.

Two Rivers now has seen 1,712 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 20. By county, that breaks down to:

- Buffalo - 544

- Dawson - 983

n Franklin - 16

- Gosper County 22

- Harlan County - 2

- Kearney County - 93

- Phelps County - 52

As of Wednesday, five COVID-19 patients were hospitalized at Kearney Regional Medical Center. One was on a ventilator. Four were hospitalized at CHI Health Good Samaritan.

According to Two Rivers, 1,234 people out of the 1,687 who tested positive as of Thursday morning have been declared “no longer symptomatic.” Details are not complete on the other 453. The region has seen 11 deaths.

Statewide, there have been 31,348 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 20, including 308 new cases Thursday, one of the highest totals in weeks, and two more deaths, raising that figure to 373.

For more information, visit dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus or call 402-552-6645; or contact Two Rivers at 888-669-7154,

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

'I’ve had this. You don’t want it:' 26-year-old who had COVID-19 urges everyone to take virus seriously
Local News

'I’ve had this. You don’t want it:' 26-year-old who had COVID-19 urges everyone to take virus seriously

  • Updated

Still recovering, Sarah Michael-Rush  doesn’t think people here take COVID-19 seriously enough.

“Most places in Kearney require a mask, but anywhere masks aren’t required, not a lot of people are wearing them,” she said. “Walmart requires them, but I was in there the other day and I counted five people walking around without them. I wanted to go up and say to them, ‘I’ve had this. You don’t want it.’”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News