16 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Two Rivers region

KEARNEY – Sixteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the seven-county Two Rivers Public Health District region Thursday evening by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
The new cases included nine in Buffalo County, five in Kearney County, and one each in Dawson and Phelps counties. No new cases were reported in Franklin, Gosper or Harlan counties.
Two Rivers now has seen 1,712 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 20. By county, that breaks down to:
- Buffalo - 544
- Dawson - 983
n Franklin - 16
- Gosper County 22
- Harlan County - 2
- Kearney County - 93
- Phelps County - 52
As of Wednesday, five COVID-19 patients were hospitalized at Kearney Regional Medical Center. One was on a ventilator. Four were hospitalized at CHI Health Good Samaritan.
According to Two Rivers, 1,234 people out of the 1,687 who tested positive as of Thursday morning have been declared “no longer symptomatic.” Details are not complete on the other 453. The region has seen 11 deaths.
Statewide, there have been 31,348 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 20, including 308 new cases Thursday, one of the highest totals in weeks, and two more deaths, raising that figure to 373.
For more information, visit dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus or call 402-552-6645; or contact Two Rivers at 888-669-7154,
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.