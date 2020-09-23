16 new COVID-19 cases reported by Two Rivers Tuesday

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed between midnight and 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.
Nine of the new cases were in Buffalo County, three were in Dawson County and two were in Kearney County. Both Harlan and Gosper counties had one new case each.
No new cases were reported in Phelps or Franklin counties.
As of Wednesday morning, there were seven COVID-19 patients at Kearney Regional Medical Center and 13 at CHI Health Good Samaritan.
This week, as of Monday, the University of Nebraska at Kearney reported that there were 12 active positive COVID-19 cases. Seven of the cases were students and five were employees.
Two Rivers has had 2,369 cases of COVID-19 since record-keeping began March 20. Of those, 1,710 are no longer symptomatic. Outcomes are unconfirmed for the other 659 patients. In the seven-county region, 19 people have died of COVID-19.
Total cases so far:
- Dawson: 1,063
- Buffalo: 992
- Kearney: 137
- Phelps: 103
- Gosper: 34
- Franklin: 21
- Harlan: 18
Statewide, there have been 41,785 cases of COVID-19 and 461 deaths, with 447 new cases Monday.
For more information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645. Contact Two Rivers at 888-669-7154 or trphd.org.
