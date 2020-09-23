16 new COVID-19 cases reported by Two Rivers Tuesday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed between midnight and 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

Nine of the new cases were in Buffalo County, three were in Dawson County and two were in Kearney County. Both Harlan and Gosper counties had one new case each.

No new cases were reported in Phelps or Franklin counties.

As of Wednesday morning, there were seven COVID-19 patients at Kearney Regional Medical Center and 13 at CHI Health Good Samaritan.

This week, as of Monday, the University of Nebraska at Kearney reported that there were 12 active positive COVID-19 cases. Seven of the cases were students and five were employees.

Two Rivers has had 2,369 cases of COVID-19 since record-keeping began March 20. Of those, 1,710 are no longer symptomatic. Outcomes are unconfirmed for the other 659 patients. In the seven-county region, 19 people have died of COVID-19.

Total cases so far:

- Dawson: 1,063

- Buffalo: 992

- Kearney: 137

- Phelps: 103

- Gosper: 34