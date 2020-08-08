KEARNEY — Confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Buffalo County.
As of 6:15 p.m. Friday, Buffalo County had 16 new cases in the last 24 hours. Kearney County, which has seen a sudden outbreak in the past week, had one new case; Dawson County had two.
That makes 1,476 cases of COVID-19 in the Two Rivers Public Health Department. No new cases were reported in its other four counties.
Broken down by county, the total number of cases since March 20, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, for the Two Rivers region is:
- Buffalo - 401
- Dawson - 956
- Franklin - 12
- Gosper - 19
- Harlan - 1
- Kearney - 50
- Phelps - 37
Statewide, there were 283 new cases Thursday. Nebraska has reported 28,104 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 20, with 345 deaths, five of which happened Friday.
For more information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645.