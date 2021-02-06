 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
16 new cases of COVID-19 Friday in Buffalo County; 22 total in Two Rivers district
breaking top story

16 new cases of COVID-19 Friday in Buffalo County; 22 total in Two Rivers district

{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department confirmed 22 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county district Friday.

These included 16 cases in Buffalo County, three in Dawson County, two in Phelps County and one in Gosper County. No new cases were reported in Franklin, Harlan or Kearney counties.

Kearney Regional Medical Center had four COVID patients as of 9 a.m. Saturday, including one on a ventilator. No figures were available Saturday morning from CHI Health Good Samaritan.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has confirmed 9,672 cases of COVID-19, with 8,576 people no longer showing COVID-19 symptoms. Two Rivers cannot confirm the recovery of the remaining cases. There have been 111 deaths.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services confirmed 352 new cases statewide Saturday morning, bringing the case total to 193,421 since March 20. Since that date, 741,352 people have tested negative statewide. There have been 1,968 deaths, including 10 in the past 24 hours.

Across the state, 300,400 doses of both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have been designated by the federal government for Nebraska. As of Saturday morning, 229,719 shots had been administered. That includes 163,407 first doses, and 66,312 second and final doses. So far, 4.47 percent of the 1.4 million Nebraskans over age 16 have received at least one shot.

Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.

For state information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News