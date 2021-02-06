16 new cases of COVID-19 Friday in Buffalo County; 22 total in Two Rivers district

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department confirmed 22 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county district Friday.

These included 16 cases in Buffalo County, three in Dawson County, two in Phelps County and one in Gosper County. No new cases were reported in Franklin, Harlan or Kearney counties.

Kearney Regional Medical Center had four COVID patients as of 9 a.m. Saturday, including one on a ventilator. No figures were available Saturday morning from CHI Health Good Samaritan.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has confirmed 9,672 cases of COVID-19, with 8,576 people no longer showing COVID-19 symptoms. Two Rivers cannot confirm the recovery of the remaining cases. There have been 111 deaths.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services confirmed 352 new cases statewide Saturday morning, bringing the case total to 193,421 since March 20. Since that date, 741,352 people have tested negative statewide. There have been 1,968 deaths, including 10 in the past 24 hours.