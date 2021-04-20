16 Dawson County businesses all passed liquor compliance inspections

LEXINGTON - Sixteen Dawson County businesses passed a liquor compliance check last week.
Thursday, investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol performed the alcohol inspections. Sixteen business were inspected and none of them sold alcohol to a minor.
All of the businesses checked the minor's identification, said a NSP news release. Businesses included liquor stores, grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants and bars.
During the compliance checks, informants younger than 21 years old working with police enter each business and attempt to purchase alcohol. Informants use their own identification.
Compliance checks are conducted periodically to ensure that businesses are following the state’s alcohol laws.
The effort was supported in whole or part by a grant under the SAMHSA Center for Substance Abuse Prevention, Region II Human Services, and the Nebraska DHHS Division of Behavioral Health.