 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
16 Dawson County businesses all passed liquor compliance inspections
0 comments
breaking top story

16 Dawson County businesses all passed liquor compliance inspections

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LEXINGTON - Sixteen Dawson County businesses passed a liquor compliance check last week.

Thursday, investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol performed the alcohol inspections. Sixteen business were inspected and none of them sold alcohol to a minor.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

All of the businesses checked the minor's identification, said a NSP news release. Businesses included liquor stores, grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants and bars.

During the compliance checks, informants younger than 21 years old working with police enter each business and attempt to purchase alcohol. Informants use their own identification.

Compliance checks are conducted periodically to ensure that businesses are following the state’s alcohol laws.

The effort was supported in whole or part by a grant under the SAMHSA Center for Substance Abuse Prevention, Region II Human Services, and the Nebraska DHHS Division of Behavioral Health.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Europe regulator to rule on J&J shot as EU vows increased Covid-19 doses

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID-19 variants cause concern in Kearney area
Local News

COVID-19 variants cause concern in Kearney area

  • Updated

One major worry about the new variants is that they harbor the E484K mutation, which is said to increase the virus’ resistance to antibodies, both through vaccination and as when given as part of the ‘treatment cocktail.’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News