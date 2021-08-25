$16.9M in stimulus funds will add size to Kearney Regional Airport terminal

All are working together closely, Hellriegel said, because building a new terminal is a once in a generation undertaking. In Kearney’s case, planning must take into consideration current air travel trends. With commuter flights to O’Hare International Airport in Chicago and Denver International Airport, Kearney passenger counts are setting new records monthly.

As a result, Kearney’s new terminal will be larger, and potentially, so will the jetliners flying out of the city.

Sky West currently flies 50-passenger jets, but it’s possible they’ll be 70-passenger jets sometime in the future, Hellriegel said.

All of those additional passengers mean additional baggage, so the terminal will have new baggage handling equipment to handle the greater volume. The section of the terminal for preflight TSA checks also will be larger, as will be the secure waiting area for passengers who have been screened.

There will be a lot that’s larger about the future terminal, but the taxiways that will carry jets to and from the terminal will remain a bit undersized, Hellriegel said. It will be a tight fit with 50-passenger jets and a bit tighter if Kearney someday graduates to 70-passenger jets.