$16.9M in stimulus funds will add size to Kearney Regional Airport terminal

KEARNEY — The terminal that will handle Kearney’s air travelers in the future will be 22,000 square feet, or about as large as the 25,000-square foot Slumberland Furniture building in north Kearney.
At 22,000 square feet, the new terminal will be about three times the size of the 7,500-square-foot structure it will replace at Kearney Regional Airport, according to Eric Hellriegel, Kearney’s assistant city manager.
During Tuesday’s Kearney City Council meeting, Hellriegel reported that early next spring, Kearney will be ready to take bids for the new terminal, which will be built with $16.9 million in federal CARES Act stimulus funds.
“There’s been no curve balls with this project. They don’t like curve balls,” Hellriegel said, describing the working relationship Kearney is developing with the Federal Aviation Administration personnel that the city is collaborating with in the early stages of terminal planning.
At this point, planning is about 15% complete. That’s not enough to know how much the building will cost, but planners can tell how much space it will occupy when it’s complete.
Hellriegel said planning for the new terminal is a collaboration between the city of Kearney, FAA, the Transportation Safety Administration and Sky West, Kearney’s commercial airline.
All are working together closely, Hellriegel said, because building a new terminal is a once in a generation undertaking. In Kearney’s case, planning must take into consideration current air travel trends. With commuter flights to O’Hare International Airport in Chicago and Denver International Airport, Kearney passenger counts are setting new records monthly.
As a result, Kearney’s new terminal will be larger, and potentially, so will the jetliners flying out of the city.
Sky West currently flies 50-passenger jets, but it’s possible they’ll be 70-passenger jets sometime in the future, Hellriegel said.
All of those additional passengers mean additional baggage, so the terminal will have new baggage handling equipment to handle the greater volume. The section of the terminal for preflight TSA checks also will be larger, as will be the secure waiting area for passengers who have been screened.
There will be a lot that’s larger about the future terminal, but the taxiways that will carry jets to and from the terminal will remain a bit undersized, Hellriegel said. It will be a tight fit with 50-passenger jets and a bit tighter if Kearney someday graduates to 70-passenger jets.
Hellriegel said the city is working with a consultant who can help navigate the federal planning process. It can be complicated, but so far things are going well.
During a question session after Hellriegel’s presentation, City Council member Tami Moore said she hears the same complaint from air travelers who board their flights unprotected from the weather. Moore asked if there’s a way the ramps could be covered.
City Manager Michael Morgan said covering the boarding ramp might be the simplest part of building the $16.9 million terminal.