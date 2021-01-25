$16.9 million in stimulus funds to help build bigger terminal at Kearney Regional Airport

KEARNEY — The end of the coronavirus pandemic still is months in the future, but when the health crisis ends and air travel rebounds, Kearney Regional Airport will be prepared with an expanded and remodeled terminal.
Prior to the pandemic’s arrival, the Kearney airport was setting monthly passenger volume records.
With 50-passenger jetliners, the airport’s new commuter airline, United Express, was making daily flights to Denver and Chicago, and was on pace to hit 13,000 boardings in 2020, but passenger numbers slumped because of the pandemic.
Last year’s federal stimulus funds included $16.9 million for the city of Kearney to spend on the terminal expansion and update.
On Tuesday, the Kearney City Council will consider awarding a $146,484 contract to the city’s on-call airport engineer, Alfred Benesch and Co. of Chicago, to be the principal designer and engineer for the terminal project.
According to a memo to the City Council from City Clerk Lauren Brandt and Airport Manager Jim Lynaugh, Benesch will be assisted by Kansas City, Missouri, aviation planning firm Coffman Associates and the Kearney architectural firm of Wilkins ADP. Evaluating the existing building and site conditions, as well as forecasting future demands will help determine how large the terminal will be and how it will be equipped with security and passenger handling technology.
Benesch and its partners, Coffman and Wilkins, will create expansion layout options with cost estimates for the city’s review and approval.
“Following the selection of a preferred alternative, additional engineering project phases (including final design, bidding, construction observation/administration, construction material testing and closeout) will follow in subsequent amendments,” Brandt and Lynaugh said in their memo.
Only federal CARES Act funds will be used for the terminal expansion and update. Kearney Regional Airport also was awarded a $6.9 million Federal Aviation Administration grant to rebuild the taxiway. The airport recently completed $12 million in reconstruction work on its main runway.
Tuesday’s council meeting is open to the public and begins at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 18 E. 22nd St.