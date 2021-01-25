$16.9 million in stimulus funds to help build bigger terminal at Kearney Regional Airport

KEARNEY — The end of the coronavirus pandemic still is months in the future, but when the health crisis ends and air travel rebounds, Kearney Regional Airport will be prepared with an expanded and remodeled terminal.

Prior to the pandemic’s arrival, the Kearney airport was setting monthly passenger volume records.

With 50-passenger jetliners, the airport’s new commuter airline, United Express, was making daily flights to Denver and Chicago, and was on pace to hit 13,000 boardings in 2020, but passenger numbers slumped because of the pandemic.

Last year’s federal stimulus funds included $16.9 million for the city of Kearney to spend on the terminal expansion and update.

On Tuesday, the Kearney City Council will consider awarding a $146,484 contract to the city’s on-call airport engineer, Alfred Benesch and Co. of Chicago, to be the principal designer and engineer for the terminal project.

