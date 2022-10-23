 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
150th anniversary tickets selling now in Cozad

Cozad

Cozad will celebrate its 150th anniversary in 2023. The kickoff event is Dec. 31 with a prime rib dinner and dance. 

 LEXINGTON CLIPPER-HERALD, COURTESY

COZAD — The sesquicentennial kickoff for Cozad’s 150th Celebration will be Dec. 31, at the Elk’s Lodge in Cozad. The New Year’s Eve celebration includes a prime rib dinner buffet, entrance into an evening of music by The James Lee Band for those 21 and older and champagne at midnight.

Participants are encouraged to dress in their best Roaring ’20s costume to be considered for prizes awarded throughout the night.

The cost for dinner and the dance is $50 per person. Armbands currently are for sale at the Wilson Public Library, Rustic and Red, the Cozad Chamber of Commerce or the Cut Barn.

The Cozad 150th Celebration Committee’s Facebook page lists members of the committee who are selling tickets. Presale armbands will end Dec. 7.

The New Year’s Event is sponsored in part by a grant from the Cozad Tourism Committee.

