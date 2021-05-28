150 mph pursuit north of Kearney outruns police; man arrested

KEARNEY — A pursuit between two law enforcement officers and a Ford Mustang Tuesday north of Kearney reached speeds over 150 mph.

The incident started around 11 p.m. when a Nebraska State Patrol trooper saw two vehicles and a motorcycle on U.S. Highway 10 north of Kearney allegedly drag racing. According to Buffalo County Court records, the trooper tried to contact the vehicles, passing one of them before catching up to the motorcycle and a dark colored Ford Mustang, both traveling more than 120 mph.

The Mustang accelerated, records indicated, and the trooper began pursuit at speeds in excess of 150 mph. A Buffalo County Sheriff deputy joined in the pursuit as the Mustang passed vehicles in a reckless manner before moving on to Highway 40 where it continued to outpace the officers at speeds over 150 mph.

Officers lost contact of the car for about 30 minutes, records indicate, when the 911 communications center received a report of a dark colored Mustang broke down north of Kearney near the intersection of Highway 10 and 170th Road.