15 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in Two Rivers district

KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, including eight cases in Buffalo County, four in Phelps County, two in Kearney County and one in Dawson County.

No new cases were reported in Franklin, Gosper or Harlan counties.

Kearney Regional Medical Center had one COVID patient as of 9 a.m. Thursday. No figures were available from CHI Health Good Samaritan.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has confirmed 9,614 cases of COVID-19, with 8,528 people no longer showing COVID-19 symptoms. Two Rivers cannot confirm the recovery of the remaining cases. There have been 109 deaths.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services confirmed 507 new cases statewide Thursday morning, bringing the total to 192,549 since record-keeping began March 20. Since that date, 738,071 people have tested negative statewide. There have been 1,952 deaths, with 21 deaths reported in the past 24 hours.