15 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in Two Rivers district

KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, including eight cases in Buffalo County, four in Phelps County, two in Kearney County and one in Dawson County.
No new cases were reported in Franklin, Gosper or Harlan counties.
Kearney Regional Medical Center had one COVID patient as of 9 a.m. Thursday. No figures were available from CHI Health Good Samaritan.
Since March 20, Two Rivers has confirmed 9,614 cases of COVID-19, with 8,528 people no longer showing COVID-19 symptoms. Two Rivers cannot confirm the recovery of the remaining cases. There have been 109 deaths.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services confirmed 507 new cases statewide Thursday morning, bringing the total to 192,549 since record-keeping began March 20. Since that date, 738,071 people have tested negative statewide. There have been 1,952 deaths, with 21 deaths reported in the past 24 hours.
Across the state, 300,400 doses of both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have been designated by the federal government for Nebraska. As of Thursday morning, 198,194 shots had been administered. That includes 143,178 first doses, and 55,016 second and final doses. So far, 3.71 percent of the 1.4 million Nebraskans over age 16 have received at least one shot.
Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.
For statewide information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.