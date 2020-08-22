 Skip to main content
15 more local COVID-19 cases reported by DHHS
KEARNEY — Fifteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the seven-county Two Rivers Public Health District Friday evening by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

The new cases included 10 in Buffalo County, three in Kearney County and two in Kearney County. No new cases were reported in Franklin, Gosper, Harlan or Phelps counties.

Two Rivers has seen 1,712 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 20, including Friday’s numbers.

- Dawson - 985

- Buffalo - 554

- Kearney County - 96

- Phelps County - 52

- Gosper County - 22

- Franklin - 16

- Harlan County - 2

Statewide, there have been 31,626 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 20, including 278 new cases Friday and three more deaths, for a total of 376 in the state.

For more information, visit dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus or call 402-552-6645; or contact Two Rivers at 888-669-7154.

'I’ve had this. You don’t want it:' 26-year-old who had COVID-19 urges everyone to take virus seriously
'I’ve had this. You don’t want it:' 26-year-old who had COVID-19 urges everyone to take virus seriously

Still recovering, Sarah Michael-Rush  doesn’t think people here take COVID-19 seriously enough.

“Most places in Kearney require a mask, but anywhere masks aren’t required, not a lot of people are wearing them,” she said. “Walmart requires them, but I was in there the other day and I counted five people walking around without them. I wanted to go up and say to them, ‘I’ve had this. You don’t want it.’”

