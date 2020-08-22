15 more local COVID-19 cases reported by DHHS

KEARNEY — Fifteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the seven-county Two Rivers Public Health District Friday evening by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
The new cases included 10 in Buffalo County, three in Kearney County and two in Kearney County. No new cases were reported in Franklin, Gosper, Harlan or Phelps counties.
Two Rivers has seen 1,712 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 20, including Friday’s numbers.
- Dawson - 985
- Buffalo - 554
- Kearney County - 96
- Phelps County - 52
- Gosper County - 22
- Franklin - 16
- Harlan County - 2
Statewide, there have been 31,626 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 20, including 278 new cases Friday and three more deaths, for a total of 376 in the state.
For more information, visit dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus or call 402-552-6645; or contact Two Rivers at 888-669-7154.
