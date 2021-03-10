15 more cases of COVID-19 reported in Two Rivers district Tuesday

KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 15 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday in its seven-county area: nine in Buffalo County and six in Dawson County.

Two Rivers has had 10,104 cases of COVID-19 since record-keeping began last March 20. Of those, 9,517 people are no longer symptomatic. Two Rivers cannot confirm the status of the remaining cases. There have been 116 deaths.

CHI Health Good Samaritan had four COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday morning. Kearney Regional Medical Center had two.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said 203,587 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since last March 20, with 358 new cases Tuesday. Since March 20, 773,944 people have tested negative. There have been 2,113 deaths, with none Tuesday.

As of Wednesday morning, 552,397 people — 12.6 percent of 1.48 million Nebraskans age 16 and over — have been fully vaccinated, DHHS said.

To register for a vaccine, visit the Two Rivers website, trphd.org, or the state registration site, vaccine.ne.gov. Two Rivers plans a mass vaccination clinic at the Viaero Center Monday for people aged 65, educators and others, but registration is required. Two Rivers will then call to set up an appointment.