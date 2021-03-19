$15,875 in Building for Tomorrow grants go to 7 Kearney nonprofits

KEARNEY — The Kearney Area Community Foundation Building for Tomorrow fund awarded $15,875 in grants to seven local nonprofits, including:

- Buffalo County Community Partners – Be Well Collaborative — $5,000: To help the Farmers Market expand access to locally grown produce, and provide nutrition education for Buffalo County residents.

- Farmers Market 365 Inc. — $1,500: To help expand their ordering and delivery process to serve more households year-round.

- First United Methodist Church/East Lawn Mission Trailer — $3,000: To purchase materials to install covered handicap ramps and a loading dock for access to its new food pantry.

- HelpCare Clinic — $2,000: To update HelpCare’s physical space.

- Kearney Community Theatre — $1,000: To offer a fall production of “Charlotte’s Web” for children in grades 3-8.

- Kearney Creates — $2,000: To design, develop, host, train, program and provide a website to complete the chronicle and celebration of all of Kearney’s arts.

- Nebraska 4-H Extension in Buffalo County — $1,375: To purchase equipment to establish Buffalo County 4-H as a Calibraska Arts Initiative satellite site offering animation education to local youths.