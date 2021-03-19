$15,875 in Building for Tomorrow grants go to 7 Kearney nonprofits

KEARNEY — The Kearney Area Community Foundation Building for Tomorrow fund awarded $15,875 in grants to seven local nonprofits, including:
- Buffalo County Community Partners – Be Well Collaborative — $5,000: To help the Farmers Market expand access to locally grown produce, and provide nutrition education for Buffalo County residents.
- Farmers Market 365 Inc. — $1,500: To help expand their ordering and delivery process to serve more households year-round.
- First United Methodist Church/East Lawn Mission Trailer — $3,000: To purchase materials to install covered handicap ramps and a loading dock for access to its new food pantry.
- HelpCare Clinic — $2,000: To update HelpCare’s physical space.
- Kearney Community Theatre — $1,000: To offer a fall production of “Charlotte’s Web” for children in grades 3-8.
- Kearney Creates — $2,000: To design, develop, host, train, program and provide a website to complete the chronicle and celebration of all of Kearney’s arts.
- Nebraska 4-H Extension in Buffalo County — $1,375: To purchase equipment to establish Buffalo County 4-H as a Calibraska Arts Initiative satellite site offering animation education to local youths.
“The Building for Tomorrow grants support smaller projects and programs. It is amazing to see the creativity and dedication of the organizations applying for the grants,” said Julie Speirs, a KACF board and grant committee member.
Applications are accepted twice a year with the next Building for Tomorrow deadline on Aug. 1. Visit the guidelines and eligibility rules at kearneyfoundation.org/building-for-tomorrow.