148 people request to speak during the State Board of Education meeting in Kearney

KEARNEY — There was standing room only for the second month in a row at the Nebraska State Board of Education meeting in Kearney.
The board met for a regular meeting Friday at the Holiday Inn and Convention Center in Kearney. Attendees filled the seats and stood along the walls during the meeting, and 148 people submitted requests to speak during the public comment period. Out of the 148 people who signed in to speak, only six wished to speak about a topic other than Nebraska Department of Education’s proposed public school health standards.
The Department of Education released a draft of the proposed standards in March. The new proposed standards, particularly the section on human growth and development, have garnered attention from school districts and parents across the state, as well as from Gov. Pete Ricketts. The standards have become a topic of discussion across the state particularly involving when and how to teach Nebraska students about sexual health education.
Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matthew Blomstedt gave a report on the Health Education Standards process before public comment took place.
Blomstedt addressed the crowd and said the board’s intention is to listen to the public’s concerns and ideas in order to make the draft better. This was also the first time board members had a chance to have a discussion as a full board about the standards, he said. The board has been looking at the emails they have received from citizens as well as the survey results, and they are cognizant of the purpose of the feedback.
Lacey Peters, with the Office of Teaching, Learning and Assessment that focuses on the state’s physical and health education at the Nebraska Department of Education, spoke to the crowd via Zoom about how the feedback the board has received will be used to structure and evaluate the standards, and there may be removal and addition of topics in the second draft of the proposed standards. There also may be rewording of topics and phrases that might be confusing. The content will be evaluated for the developmental appropriateness for all grade levels but especially lower grade levels, she said.
Work will begin this summer on the second draft and will be made available to the public this fall. The public will have a chance to voice their opinion in a survey that will have a more simplified design.
Board member Patti Gubbels with District 3 said that as early as the April board meeting, she has encouraged the writing of a second draft of the proposed standards. She also told the attendees to continue to voice their concerns and provide input about the second draft through the survey.
“I am conflicted about so many things in this. I have grandchildren. ... My whole life is in the classroom,” said Vice President Patricia Koch Johns with District 1. Koch Jones went on to say her motto is to “always do what is right and good for kids,” and that she has not changed her motto.
Koch Jones encouraged the crowd to be lifelong participants by coming back to public meetings and providing public comment.
“You are the voices we need to hear,” she said.
Proposed changes to accreditation and school librarians
Also during the meeting, Judy Henning, Ed.D., assistant professor with the School Library Program at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, spoke to the board about the proposed changes to the Department of Education’s accreditation rules that could mean the end to librarians in public schools.
Under the state’s draft accreditation rule released in April, school systems would only be required to employ one half-time certified school librarian per district, with an adult or paraprofessional required to supervise each school library.
That’s a major shift from Rule 10, the current regulation governing how the state accredits public schools, in which required librarian positions are dictated by the student population of the school.
Henning told the board how librarians play a much larger role than what their title implies. She referenced a report from Kearney High School librarian Stefanie Green that details how librarians collaborate with classroom teachers on research projects and that 140 lessons were taught through collaborations at the KPS library this year. There were also 625 classes who utilized the library learning commons this year at KPS.
Librarians help students become good digital citizens and establish a culture of positive reading. Henning reported that studies show the presence of school librarians leads to measurable, positive increased reading scores and high standardized test scores.
She asked that the board carefully consider this policy, it’s potential negative impact on student achievement and to not adopt the proposed changes
“Librarians are teachers first and foremost. ... We need more school librarians. There are not enough out there,” she said.
Public comment
Following Henning’s address, the board voted whether to limit each person’s public comment to two minutes and to let 75 people speak. Several members of the crowd spoke out about traveling to Kearney for the meeting and that each person should be able to speak if they were allowed to sign up for public comment.
One audience member asked attendants to stand up if they wanted a re-vote to rescind the previous motion so that all 148 people could speak. While a large portion of the crowd did stand, the board did not re-vote and began the public comments.
The board will not have a meeting in July. The next Board of Education meeting is scheduled for Aug. 6.
Zach Hammack with the Lincoln Journal Star contributed to this report.