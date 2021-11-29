148 bells to ring in unison, harmony in 'Blessed by the Bells' performance

KEARNEY — Jolene Berke, director of Music Ministry at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, talks about bell music with the same enthusiasm that a rock star might use before a concert in a sold-out arena.

“I have never soloed or played a full 2- or 3- octave set of bells all by myself, but I do direct a small 2-octave bell choir at Holy Cross Lutheran Church,” she wrote in an email interview. “Sometimes I want to use 3-octave music with them, and so I play the entire extra third octave. It is such a rush to have all those bells spread out before you, and it heightens your awareness and focus, knowing that with every ring, you must replace the bell back in the appropriate spot, so it’s there the next time you need it.”

During a performance, Berke lays the bells out like a piano keyboard.

“One of the most important things is correct placement when you lay the bells down after ringing,” she said. “As an audience member watching a solo performer, you almost feel the stress or pressure for the performer — the tension is palpable. Like a horror movie when you have your hands over your eyes and you’re yelling at the screen, ‘No! Don’t go out in the woods by yourself,’ you lean forward a bit, and really root for and cheer on the solo bell performer.”