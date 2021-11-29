148 bells to ring in unison, harmony in 'Blessed by the Bells' performance

KEARNEY — Jolene Berke, director of Music Ministry at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, talks about bell music with the same enthusiasm that a rock star might use before a concert in a sold-out arena.
“I have never soloed or played a full 2- or 3- octave set of bells all by myself, but I do direct a small 2-octave bell choir at Holy Cross Lutheran Church,” she wrote in an email interview. “Sometimes I want to use 3-octave music with them, and so I play the entire extra third octave. It is such a rush to have all those bells spread out before you, and it heightens your awareness and focus, knowing that with every ring, you must replace the bell back in the appropriate spot, so it’s there the next time you need it.”
During a performance, Berke lays the bells out like a piano keyboard.
“One of the most important things is correct placement when you lay the bells down after ringing,” she said. “As an audience member watching a solo performer, you almost feel the stress or pressure for the performer — the tension is palpable. Like a horror movie when you have your hands over your eyes and you’re yelling at the screen, ‘No! Don’t go out in the woods by yourself,’ you lean forward a bit, and really root for and cheer on the solo bell performer.”
A holiday tradition returns when the combined bell choirs of Holy Cross Lutheran, First Presbyterian, First United Methodist and First Lutheran churches perform a concert, “Blessed by the Bells,” at 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Merryman Performing Arts Center. The Holy Cross bell choir will host the concert.
Admission to the performance is free. Refreshments and fellowship will follow the concert.
The bell choirs canceled the 2020 performance due to the pandemic.
Berke, who describes herself as someone who enjoys new experiences, also understands the power of a meaningful tradition.
“This Christmas, more than ever, I think traditions are going to be extra comforting and really hit the spot,” Berke said. “After having gone through COVID — when we couldn’t get together or do certain things or we didn’t feel safe doing some of those things — I think we are going to see a resurgence of people really living, doing, experiencing and enjoying their customary traditions this year. Just as absence makes the heart grow fonder, having a year where we missed out on some of our favorite Christmas activities will make people hunger to get out and relive those memories and those comforting traditions.”
“Blessed by the Bells” will feature pieces of music by the combined bell choirs of the four churches as well as ensembles and solo performances. Natalie Radcliffe, director of the First Lutheran bell choir, will perform as a soloist this year. She owns her own set of bells and tables.
The concert will also include a bell-tree solo, where all the bells are nested and hung from rods and played with a mallet.
“There is an extra measure of grace given when the audience sees a performer ringing 37 bells by him or herself,” Berke said. “They realize the challenge of it.”
The director compares a bell solo to a tightrope walker.
“And as a result, I think the audience automatically gives a lot of grace if there are extra pauses between notes or fumbled bells,” Berke said. “By nature of the difficulty of the solo, I think the listener is naturally more forgiving. Cheering the performer on, yes, but also giving a huge measure of grace at the same time. So many famous performers got their start in a church. A church is an excellent place to share your musical talent. You are accepted, forgiven and loved before you even pick up your instrument. Grace is freely given, so it creates a very safe and secure place to share your talent.”
Beyond all the correct notes, Berke understands the compelling power and pure sound of a ringing bell.
“Bells make the best sound when in motion,” she said. “After the concert, stop up to the stage and ask a ringer to show you the acoustics of a bell. They make the best and most pleasing sound when they are moving.”
Instead of ringing with a sharp percussive sound, ringers make a circle, like a Ferris wheel, and ring the bell with an extension and snap of the wrist, keeping the bell in motion, and completing the circle to let the sound carry and ring out.
“The ringers stop the bell sounds (vibrations) by tapping gently on their shoulders or the table,” Berke said. “It’s one thing to hear 12 ringers bringing 37 bells (3 octaves) to life, and a whole other thing to hear four bell choirs (48 people) ringing 148 bells simultaneously. The sound is heavenly, glorious and unduplicatable. The Merryman has wonderful acoustics and the pleasing, magical sound of the bells carries all the way up to the very back row.”
Another aspect of the concert happens when people gather to enjoy the music.
“In today’s climate we are so divided,” Berke said. “Republicans, Democrats, vaxxers, anti-vaxxers — you name it. We are a divided society. Unity seems impossible at times, out of reach. What you will see on stage is 48 people of all different backgrounds and walks of life ringing in unison and harmony.”
The director acknowledges the common language of music.
“Music really unites people and brings them together with a common goal,” she said. “You have to be in sync when you play with a group. A director leads by conducting, but you feel the pulse or the heartbeat of the rhythm throughout your body — from your heart to your toes. And for this evening, even the audience is united. They are united in hearing the joyous sounds of the handbells and seeing them in motion. For this one performance, differences are set aside and the performers and audience come together as one.”