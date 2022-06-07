140 mph pursuit through Buffalo County ends with Grand Island man in jail

KEARNEY — A Grand Island man led a Nebraska State Patrol trooper on a pursuit Sunday at speeds that exceeded 140 mph.

The man, Andy S. Paneda Portillo, 21, of Grand Island, eventually was stopped, arrested and charged in Buffalo County Court with felony operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, and willful reckless driving, no operator’s license, operating a motor vehicle without registration, no proof of financial responsibility, false reporting and speeding, all misdemeanors.

The incident began Sunday when a trooper was involved in a 116 mph pursuit with a black motorcycle driving east on Interstate 80 near Overton. Due to heavy traffic the officer couldn’t keep up with the motorcycle, court records indicate, and radioed ahead for assistance to another trooper who was sitting in the I-80 median near Elm Creek.

As the motorcycle went by the second trooper he clocked the bike traveling at 122 mph, and began a pursuit. The bike passed in between motorists and on the shoulder of I-80, until turning off at the Kearney interchange and heading south on U.S. Highway 44 where he continued to drive recklessly at speeds of more than 140 mph. About two miles south of Kearney, in Kearney County, the driver stopped and was arrested without incident, records indicate.

Portillo was arrested, and Judge John Rademacher set his bond at $5,000, which Portillo posted, and was released.