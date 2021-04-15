14 pieces of Old West art on display in new gallery at south Kearney attraction

“Of course the Sandhill cranes are these creatures that we all know about, that have been stopping in central Nebraska for at a million years or so,” he said. “It is part of the natural history of the area. The antelope pieces we show, they are part of the natural history, too. These works, featuring animals, was really the focus of the collection by Charlie and Suzy Wright.”

“People can learn about the artist and their lives,” Foradori said. “Everybody who comes to a museum looks at things in a different way. They take different things home with them. This gives people who come to The Archway a different entry into that world. If they are more interested in looking at this kind of thing, it gives them a way to enter that world that would be different from anything else we have at The Archway at the moment.”