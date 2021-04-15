14 pieces of Old West art on display in new gallery at south Kearney attraction

KEARNEY — When talking about the art of the Old West, Mark Foradori, marketing coordinator at The Archway, uses this quote from Pablo Picasso: “Art is the lie that reveals the truth.”
And in those pieces of art, the artists could pose the animals and render the landscapes in ways that best told their stories.
“That’s why painting and art endures even though photography is readily available to everyone,” Foradori said. “When you make a drawing or a painting, if you do it artfully enough, people will see the truth in it — even though it might not be photographically realistic.”
The 14 pieces of art currently on display at a new art gallery at The Archway helps patrons bring the Great Platte River Road to life. The artworks are part of a donation to The Archway from Charlie and Suzy Wright of Lincoln. The gallery’s opening exhibit features prints by Frederic Remington, Charles Russell and Albert Bierstadt, along with original drawings by Scottsbluff native Charles Simmons, and cowboy writer and illustrator Will James. Wildlife art by Neal Anderson and Michael Forsberg highlight the natural history component of the exhibit.
Archway Director Eric Hellriegel said of the new exhibit, “We are very grateful to the Wrights for this generous donation that helps us tell the story of the history that we all share.”
The Exhibit of Western Art continues on display through Aug. 31. Admission to the exhibit is free.
“We have one drawing on display by Will James who wrote a series of children’s books about life in the West,” Foradori said. “He also illustrated them. We also have drawings by Asa ‘Ace’ Powell, who grew up near Charles Russell and visited him in his studio. That inspired Ace to become a cowboy and an artist.”
Powell created more than 12,000 works of art, concentrating on realistic images of the Old West. He died in Kallispell, Mont., in 1978 at the age of 65.
Foradori calls the exhibit a “survey show.”
“There are a couple wildlife pieces in the exhibit,” he said. “We have a large print of the Michael Forsberg crane photograph that was used as a commemorative stamp when Nebraska celebrated its 150th anniversary. We also have gouache painting by Neal Anderson that was used as a wildlife permit stamp for the State of Nebraska.”
The Exhibit of Western Art also features an original oil painting by G. Harvey, a contemporary artist collected by patrons such as former president Lyndon Johnson, Margaret Thatcher and former Texas governor John Connally.
While many pieces of art in the show feature landmarks of the Old West, Foradori notes that the representations of animals also defines this section of the Platte River Road.
“Of course the Sandhill cranes are these creatures that we all know about, that have been stopping in central Nebraska for at a million years or so,” he said. “It is part of the natural history of the area. The antelope pieces we show, they are part of the natural history, too. These works, featuring animals, was really the focus of the collection by Charlie and Suzy Wright.”
The exhibit features a short biography of each artist.
“People can learn about the artist and their lives,” Foradori said. “Everybody who comes to a museum looks at things in a different way. They take different things home with them. This gives people who come to The Archway a different entry into that world. If they are more interested in looking at this kind of thing, it gives them a way to enter that world that would be different from anything else we have at The Archway at the moment.”