14 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend in Two Rivers district

KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 14 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

Saturday’s cases included seven in Buffalo County and one each in Dawson and Franklin counties.

Sunday’s cases included three in Buffalo County and one each in Dawson and Phelps counties.

Two Rivers has had 10,084 cases of COVID-19 since record-keeping began last March 20. Of those, 9,490 people are no longer symptomatic. Two Rivers cannot confirm the status of the remaining cases. There have been 116 deaths.

CHI Health Good Samaritan had four COVID-19 patients as of Monday morning. Kearney Regional Medical Center had two.

Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said 202,310 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 20, with 717 new cases in the last two days. Since March 20, 771,878 people have tested negative. There have been 2,113 deaths since March 20, with one over the weekend.

As of Monday morning, 519,857 people — 12 percent of Nebraskans age 16 and over — have been vaccinated.

To register for a vaccine, visit the Two Rivers website, trphd.org. Call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.