14 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend in Two Rivers district

Two Rivers Public Health Department
- New cases in the past week (as of May 21): 14
- Total cases since 3/20/20: 10,605
- Deaths since 3/20/20: 120
- Deaths in the past week: 0
- Number of people fully vaccinated: 33,709
Percentage vaccinated, by county:
Kearney: 48.4%
Buffalo: 45.6%
Franklin: 45.0%
Dawson: 42.5%
Gosper: 42.2%
Phelps: 41.2%
Harlan: 40.1%
Nebraska DHHS
New weekend cases: 170
Hospitalized patients Monday: 73
Statewide cases since 3/20/20: 223,054
Deaths reported Monday: 1
Statewide deaths since 3/20/20: 2,249
Nebraskans over age 16 fully vaccinated: 53.2%
Contact Two Rivers at 888-669-7154 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, or trphd.org.
Contact DHHS at 402-552-6645 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week or visit dhhs.ne.gov.
To register for a vaccine, visit vaccinate.ne.gov
Free vaccines are also available at all pharmacies, including those in supermarkets. Visit their websites for details.