14 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend in Two Rivers district
14 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend in Two Rivers district

Two Rivers Public Health Department

- New cases in the past week (as of May 21): 14

- Total cases since 3/20/20: 10,605

- Deaths since 3/20/20: 120

- Deaths in the past week: 0

- Number of people fully vaccinated: 33,709

Percentage vaccinated, by county:

Kearney: 48.4%

Buffalo: 45.6%

Franklin: 45.0%

Dawson: 42.5%

Gosper: 42.2%

Phelps: 41.2%

Harlan: 40.1%

Nebraska DHHS

New weekend cases: 170

Hospitalized patients Monday: 73

Statewide cases since 3/20/20: 223,054

Deaths reported Monday: 1

Statewide deaths since 3/20/20: 2,249

Nebraskans over age 16 fully vaccinated: 53.2%

Contact Two Rivers at 888-669-7154 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, or trphd.org.

Contact DHHS at 402-552-6645 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week or visit dhhs.ne.gov.

To register for a vaccine, visit vaccinate.ne.gov

Free vaccines are also available at all pharmacies, including those in supermarkets. Visit their websites for details.

