RAVENNA – A $500 reward has been offered anonymously for information leading to the person or persons who shot at least 14 of the 16 ducks at Ravenna Lake last week.

Twelve of the ducks were found dead Jan. 25. By Tuesday, a 13th duck had died of its injuries.

Wednesday, two of the remaining ducks were devoured by coyotes, according to Steve Gaasch, Buffalo County facilities director who learned of the incidents last week. Authorities were unable to determine if the ducks had also been shot.

As of Thursday morning, just one duck of the original 16 remained at the lake. That duck was also shot but is recovering, Gaasch said.

Wednesday afternoon, Capt. Bob Anderson of the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department said, “We don’t have any new leads. I wish we did. I can’t imagine anybody randomly shooting ducks,” he said.

“We don’t know if the suspect was from our area, and whether he or she went out randomly to shoot ducks. Was it random? We just don’t know,” Anderson said.

He urged anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 308-237-3424 or make a report on the CrimeStoppers page at cityofkearney.org (click Access Kearney).

Mike Thome, a law enforcement supervisor for the Central District of Nebraska Game & Parks Commission, said NGPC is also working with the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department on the incident. He said anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s department at 308-236-8555.

People can also visit outdoornebraska.gov/wildlifecrimestoppers to make an anonymous report, or call 800-742-7627. Nebraska Wildlife Crimestoppers is a cooperative wildlife law enforcement program sponsored by the NGPC and the Nebraska Wildlife Protectors Association, a citizens group. Rewards will be paid if charges are filed.

The tame ducks had lived at the lake since last summer, when someone dropped them off. Visitors added more ducks throughout summer and fall.

“It was fun to drive close to the lake and see the ducks come swimming towards you. If you stopped, they would quickly get out of the water and waddle close, with no fear. They were used to being fed by hand,” Gaasch said.

In recent months, several retired men fed the ducks nearly every day.

On the morning they were found shot, Gaasch and several others ventured out across the lake to the open water to retrieve the bodies, but due to perilous conditions, Nebraska Game and Parks employees removed them.

Wednesday morning, Gaasch said, two of the remaining ducks were missing. Searching for them, “we followed canine tracks in the snow. We found a spot where it looked like a struggle, and feathers were spread around,” he said.

“A little further on was another spot that showed the same, along with a small amount of blood. We didn’t see any carcasses, but it looks like they were eaten by coyotes,” he said.

“The shooting breaks our hearts,” Gaasch said Saturday. “I cannot believe that anyone would be so cruel and heartless as to shoot tame ducks.”