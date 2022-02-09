130 mph chase east of Kearney ends with arrest

KEARNEY — At least one person is in custody following a pursuit east of Kearney where speeds reached up to 130 mph.
Around 3:10 p.m. Wednesday police radio traffic alerted Kearney area officers to a Nebraska State Patrol trooper chasing a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu west of Gibbon. The pursuit was ended as the pursuit reached the east edge of Kearney.
The car stopped at Footes Convenience Plaza at 1810 E. U.S. Highway 30, and police radio traffic indicated witnesses saw two females fleeing north into Valley View Trailer Court. Kearney Police Department officers responded to the trailer court where at least one female was taken into custody.
Check back to kearneyhub.com for further updates.