13 wind turbines in Franklin County expected to generate $6.3m in revenue

HILDRETH — Construction will begin this fall on two wind turbines in northern Franklin County.
Bluestem Energy Solutions, an Omaha developer, owner and operator of renewable energy assets, will be constructing the turbines at the intersection of state highways NE-4 and NE-10, east of Hildreth. According to a press release, the two 2.82-megawatt GE wind turbines will interconnect to Southern Public Power District’s 69kV transmission line.
The wind facility will produce enough electricity to power approximately 2,000 homes annually, and 100% of the power will be used locally by the customers of Southern PPD.
“It would be powered in farms, businesses. ... Anything that uses electricity can be powered by this,” said Will Crane, Bluestem’s director of product management.
The multimillion-dollar construction project will contribute more than $3 million to the county via property tax revenue, construction, landowner payments, and ongoing operations and maintenance activities during the course of the project.
Construction on the project is expected to be completed in spring 2022.
Work already has begun on the separate Little Blue Wind Project in Franklin and Webster counties. The project is being developed and permitted by a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources LLC. The project will consist of up to 100 wind turbines with 13 in northern Franklin County.
Franklin County Highway Superintendent Michael Ingram said crews were finishing up road construction to the project and components for the wind turbines were set to be delivered.
“They have been doing concrete work for the transmission line which will carry the energy from the substation in Webster to another substation in Franklin County, where it will join the NPPD line. As far as work in Franklin County, they are still working on road work,” Ingram said.
Ingram estimated there have been 150 people currently working on the project including local residents. Campsites and motels in Franklin and Red Cloud have been at full occupancy now the project is in full swing, Ingram said.
Tax benefits from the Little Blue Wind Project for both counties will be $45 million over 30 years. Revenue for Franklin County from the Little Blue Project will be $211,000 per year, and $6.3 million in total tax payments over 30 years.
The project also would provide an estimated $60 million in total landowner payments for both counties. The project will create more than 200 jobs during the construction of the wind turbines, as well as the creation of five full-time operation jobs.
With construction taking place on the projects, Ingram advises residents to be aware of their surroundings when driving.
“There is a lot of work on the roads and we need to be safe. There is more dust and traffic. ... Watch out because there is a lot more stuff going on than we normally have,” he said.