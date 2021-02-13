13 wind turbines coming to Franklin County after board approval

Zoning regulations were implemented in 2020 for wind energy conversion systems in Franklin County.

“The purpose is for green energy and to cut back on fossil fuels and the carbon footprint,” said Michael Ingram, Franklin County zoning administrator.

Tax benefits for both counties will be $45 million over 30 years. Revenue for Franklin County from the Little Blue Project will be $211,000 per year, and $6.3 million in total tax payments over 30 years. The project also would provide an estimated $60 million in total landowner payments for both counties. The project will create more than 200 jobs during the construction of the wind turbines, as well as the creation of five full-time operation jobs.

The Bluestem project will bring in roughly $30,000 in tax benefits per year for Franklin County.

Cassidy explained that when a wind turbine is decommissioned, they often are recycled or donated to colleges or wind technician programs.

“With the recent advancements in the use of fiberglass, all wind turbine components can be recycled,” she said. “The coolest thing is we take equipment when we go to repower or upgrade, and we like to donate to colleges or programs so they can have hands-on equipment.”