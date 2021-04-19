13 projects worth $34m planned this summer in Kearney

Federal CARES Act stimulus money and Federal Aviation Administration airport improvement funds will pay for the two high-dollar projects at Kearney Regional Airport — a $7 million terminal addition and $6 million in taxiway reconstruction. Uncle Sam also is paying for a 76-stall parking lot expansion worth $950,000 at the terminal.

Hellriegel said the CARES Act money for the terminal was a windfall for Kearney. He said officials weren’t anticipating the funds for the $7 million addition, but it will enhance the experience for air travelers and corporate types who travel frequently to Kearney.

“You can look at our growing economy,” Hellriegel said, “We have quite a few prominent businesses in Kearney. The airport is an economic development tool, and it’s a quality of life thing. We are one of the only communities our size that has service to both Denver and Chicago. It’s an exciting time to be in Kearney and see these pieces come together.”

One of the 13 projects — $2 million in structural repairs to the Second Avenue overpass — was delayed in 2000 because of the pandemic uncertainties. The overpass still is in limbo.

Last year city leaders were concerned sales tax receipts might fall off and make it impossible to pay for the overpass repairs.