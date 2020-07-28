KEARNEY — Thirteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday by Two Rivers Public Health Department.
These includes nine in Buffalo County, two in Dawson County and one each in Franklin and Kearney counties.
Since record keeping began March 20, the seven-county Two Rivers area has recorded 1,278 cases of COVID-19.
Totals in each county are:
- Buffalo — 287
- Dawson — 916
- Franklin — 9
- Gosper — 13
- Harlan — 1
- Kearney — 10
- Phelps — 32
As of 6 p.m. Monday, Nebraska has had 24,899 positive cases of COVID-19 cases and 317 deaths.
For more information, visit dhhs.ne.gov.