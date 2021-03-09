13 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Two Rivers district

KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 13 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday in its seven-county area, including nine in Buffalo County, three in Dawson County and one in Phelps County.

Two Rivers has had 10,095 cases of COVID-19 since record-keeping began last March 20. Of those, 9,510 people are no longer symptomatic. Two Rivers cannot confirm the status of the remaining cases. There have been 116 deaths.

CHI Health Good Samaritan had four COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday morning. Kearney Regional Medical Center had two.

Monday afternoon, the University of Nebraska at Kearney reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in the past seven days, including five students and four employees. Three other cases have been medically cleared, UNK said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said 203,279 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since last March 20, with 252 new cases Monday. Since March 20, 772,831 people have tested negative. There have been 2,113 deaths, with none Monday.

As of Tuesday morning, 540,371 people — 12.3 percent of 1.48 million Nebraskans age 16 and over — have been fully vaccinated, DHHS said.