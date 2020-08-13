KEARNEY – New cases of COVID-19 tumbled Wednesday in the Two Rivers Public Health Department, according to the daily report issued by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
There were just 13 new cases Wednesday, with seven in Buffalo County, four in Kearney County and one each in Dawson and Phelps counties. That is far below the 32 new cases announced Monday and the 24 cases reported Tuesday.
No new cases were reported Wednesday in Gosper, Franklin or Harlan counties.
The seven counties in Two Rivers have tallied 1,560 cases since March 20:
- Dawson - 968
- Buffalo - 456
- Kearney - 62
- Phelps - 41
- Gosper - 19
- Franklin - 13
- Harlan - 1
Numbers may vary slightly from day to day because figures compiled by Two Rivers and the DHHS are not always the same. It can take some time to discern where new cases originated from, and time to transmit the information to the state and other health agencies.
Statewide, there were 194 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, far lower than the 344 new cases announced Tuesday. Nebraska has reported 29,224 confirmed cases since March 20, with 356 deaths. Five more patients died Wednesday.
For more information about COVID-19, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645. Two Rivers can be reached at 888-669-7154.