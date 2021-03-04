12 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in Buffalo County

KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, raising the case total to 10,026 since record-keeping began last March 20.

New cases included 12 in Buffalo County, two in Dawson County and one each in Harlan and Phelps counties. No cases were reported in Gosper, Franklin or Kearney counties.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has had 116 COVID-19 deaths.

CHI Health Good Samaritan had six COVID-19 patients as of Thursday morning. Kearney Regional Medical Center had three, with one on a ventilator.

As of Thursday morning, 463,272 people — 10.8 percent of Nebraskans age 16 and over — have received a COVID-19 vaccine from the DHHS program or the Federal Retail and Long-term Care Vaccination Program.

Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services had no statistics by the Kearney Hub deadline on new statewide cases, deaths or the number of people who have tested negative. That information can be found at kearneyhub.com

The public can register for a vaccination at the Two Rivers website, trphd.org. Call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.