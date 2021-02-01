12 new cases of COVID-19 in Two Rivers 7-county district

KEARNEY — The Two Rivers Public Health Department confirmed 12 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday in its seven-county area: seven in Buffalo County, three in Dawson County and two in Phelps County.

No new cases were reported in Franklin, Gosper, Harlan or Kearney counties.

As of Monday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had two COVID patients, including one on a ventilator. CHI Health Good Samaritan had eight.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has confirmed 9.546 cases of COVID-19, with 8,447 people no longer showing COVID-19 symptoms. Two Rivers cannot confirm the recovery of the remaining cases.

There have been 109 deaths.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services confirmed just 143 new cases statewide Sunday, which is the fewest in months. Statewide, DHHS has recorded 190,713 cases since record-keeping began March 20, with 732,719 people testing negative, and 1,920 deaths. There were no deaths Sunday, another first in many months.