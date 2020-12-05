12 Days of Quarantined Christmas Challenge aims to engage community members with holiday traditions

KEARNEY — Even in a year like 2020, Jill Epley decided to look on the bright side when it comes to Christmas.
“I want people to look for the silver lining of all this,” she said. “To me, the Christmas season is the one thing that can be a little bit normal because what I really enjoy about the holiday is the events at home.”
Gingerbread houses, paper snowflakes, watching Christmas movies, drinking hot chocolate — Epley enjoys traditions that can be found within the walls of her own home.
“We’re going to take advantage of the normalcy that comes with these holiday traditions,” she said.
Epley, the event coordinator at The Archway, created the 12 Days of Quarantined Christmas Challenge to engage community members with holiday traditions.
“We’re going to facilitate some of those activities,” she said. “Patrons register for a kit, which includes supplies to enjoy the traditions. And this is really for everyone, not just kids. This isn’t just for families, either. This event is for anyone who needs a little bit of holiday cheer.”
- Write and mail a letter to Santa (or a friend or family member)*
- Build a gingerbread house*
- Bake cookies (or your favorite baked goods)*
- Donate old clothes, toys or food
- Drive around and look at Christmas lights
- Drink hot cocoa*
- Build a snowman
- Read a festival storybook
- Cut out paper snowflakes*
- Watch a holiday movie
- Play a board game or put together a puzzle
- Make a Christmas ornament*
For each activity, patrons can submit a photograph to The Archway. Each time a photograph is entered, the patron gets entered into a drawing for prizes.
“We have some really great prizes,” Epley said. “We’ve contacted quite a few places around town and they have donated a lot of prizes. We have about 14 different prizes to give away.”
The 12 Days of Quarantined Christmas Challenge starts Dec. 14. The final day of the event is Dec. 25. The cost for the kit is $10. Supplies for the events with an asterisk will be provided in the kit.
For Epley, Christmas holds special meaning.
“I was very fortunate that my parents truly gave me the magic of the Christmas spirit,” she said. “It wasn’t in the material sense; but rather it was the chance to be home and do these kinds of things. Those are the things that are important to enjoying the season. It’s not about the gifts. It’s about spending time with your household and your family, doing the activities you enjoy. I just hope everybody can experience that same Christmas magic that I was able to always have as a kid.”
Creating 12 Days of Quarantined Christmas Challenge allows families and individuals to share that magic even during a time of face masks and social distancing, Epley noted.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.