12 Days of Quarantined Christmas Challenge aims to engage community members with holiday traditions

The 12 Days of Quarantined Christmas Challenge starts Dec. 14. The final day of the event is Dec. 25. The cost for the kit is $10. Supplies for the events with an asterisk will be provided in the kit.

“I was very fortunate that my parents truly gave me the magic of the Christmas spirit,” she said. “It wasn’t in the material sense; but rather it was the chance to be home and do these kinds of things. Those are the things that are important to enjoying the season. It’s not about the gifts. It’s about spending time with your household and your family, doing the activities you enjoy. I just hope everybody can experience that same Christmas magic that I was able to always have as a kid.”